Chicago weather: Embrace the March-like weather

Today opens with a Dense Fog Advisory for our western counties, roughly Fox River west. This is in effect until 10 a.m.

The rest of the day will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures more like early March. Highs in the mid 40s are expected, a touch warmer than yesterday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog once again on the table. Tomorrow will be close to 50 degrees but may fall a degree or two short of that mark due to more extensive cloudiness.

Thursday and Friday look like locks for 50+ degrees. Showers are likely late in the day Thursday and at night when a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Showers exit early Friday morning.

The weekend looks dry to me with highs both days in the low to mid 40s.