Chicago weather: Hot week ahead with highs in the 90s

A hot week is on the way with several days likely to be 90 plus.

That could start Monday depending on the timing of the lake breeze.

Skies will be mostly sunny with some smoke from Canadian wildfires creating a bit of haze.

Tuesday will be a few degrees hotter, but not extremely humid. Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday could be in the mid-90s if storms are less widespread.

Thursday will be hot with mid-90s likely.

Friday will be in the low 90s with a higher chance of storms in the area.

Any storms this week could be strong, so we will need to be ready for that, but it’s impossible right now to pinpoint the timing of potentially-severe events. The weekend will not be as hot.