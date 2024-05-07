Chicago weather: Photos, videos capture Tuesday's severe weather

After Monday's deadly severe weather in the central U.S., the threat of severe storms shifts eastward into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday.

A line of showers and thunderstorms lingering from Monday night continues to charge eastward Tuesday morning across parts of the Midwest.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere will begin to reload for another round of severe weather as higher amounts of instability build across the Ohio Valley.

Nearly 13 million people in parts of Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky have been included in a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. This includes the cities of Indianapolis in Indiana, Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio and Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky.

Unlike Monday, the storms on Tuesday will likely form in clusters and lines rather than intense supercells, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This will make large hail and damaging wind gusts the primary severe storm threats. However, a few tornadoes are also possible, and some of them could become strong (EF-2 or higher).

