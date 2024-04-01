Chicago weather: Rain to ramp back up Monday afternoon

Damp and rainy pretty much sums it up for today.

Rain this morning is moving out with several dry hours on the way before showers return this afternoon. This will likely impact the Cubs game even if it isn’t raining at 1:20 pm.

It will be breezy and chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s over the metro, and a tad milder far south where a few thunderstorms are possible.

Severe storms are not likely in Chicagoland but a few instances of small hail could accompany some of the stronger storms. Showers and storms continue tonight with lows around 40 degrees. Then it gets fun.

Rain mixing with or changing outright to snow is likely tomorrow with limited opportunity for accumulation due to temperatures. That will not be the case Tuesday night and even more so Wednesday when snow will fall, leading to some slushy accumulations.

The rest of the week looks quiet with a moderating trend in temperatures heading into the weekend.