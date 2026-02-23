Mexican cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed in military operation, raising concerns in Chicago

The Brief Mexican authorities say El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed during a military operation assisted by the U.S. Officials warn his death could spark retaliation, power struggles and shifts in drug trafficking routes impacting Chicago and other U.S. cities. Travel advisories are in place for parts of Mexico, with flight delays and cancellations at O’Hare tied to unrest.



Mexican authorities say cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," has been killed in a military operation assisted by the United States, a major development in the fight against organized crime.

What we know:

Oseguera led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the most powerful and violent drug trafficking organizations in the world. Federal prosecutors have accused the cartel of trafficking massive amounts of drugs into the United States, including into the Midwest.

Now, law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border are closely monitoring for retaliation and instability.

Following news of his death, cartel members reportedly unleashed violence in several parts of Mexico, burning businesses and setting up blockades in cities including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. Some areas are under travel advisories, with residents in certain regions urged to shelter in place.

The impact is already being felt at O’Hare International Airport, where flights to and from parts of Mexico are delayed or canceled amid the unrest.

Former DEA agent Michael Gannon said the cartel’s reach extends well into U.S. cities.

"There is no question it impacts us here," Gannon said. "They are one of the most vicious cartels on the planet."

Experts say when a cartel leader is killed, it often triggers internal power struggles or retaliation against rivals and government targets. For cities like Chicago, that could mean shifts in the drug supply chain, turf conflicts or short-term spikes in violence as factions compete for control.

"Whoever thinks they’re in line to step up is going to do everything they can to be the next head of CJNG," Gannon said.

He also urged travelers to remain vigilant.

Officials with the Mexican Embassy say they are also seeing false or misleading videos circulating online and are urging people to verify information before sharing it, especially those planning to travel.

What's next:

Authorities say the situation remains fluid as they monitor for possible retaliation and broader impacts on both sides of the border.

As of February 23, a U.S. Embassy shelter-in-place advisory is active for parts of Mexico, particularly affecting Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta, Baja California, Tijuana and parts of Guanajuato, Guerrero and Michoacan due to violent security operations, roadblocks, and crime.

Other states with high-level warnings include Colima, Zacatecas, and Tamaulipas.