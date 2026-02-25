Man arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine near Indiana elementary school: authorities

A man was arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine across the street from an elementary school in Merrillville, Ind., according to the Lake County Sheriff.

What we know:

Kameron D. Hetherington, 30, is facing a felony charge of dealing cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Hetherington was arrested at his home in the 2900 block of West 77th Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who allegedly sold cocaine across the street from Salk Elementary School.

Kameron D. Hetherington, 30 (Lake County Sheriff)

What they're saying:

"I commend all of the police officers for their swift and decisive action in making this arrest. It sends a clear message that we will not tolerate drug activity – especially near our schools," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.