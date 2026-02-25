Galewood residents push back on 500-unit housing plan for former Mars site

The Brief Galewood residents gathered to discuss redevelopment of the former Mars Wrigley site, which closed in 2024 after 95 years. A neighborhood group proposed a community-focused plan featuring a library, Mars history museum, grocery store and indoor sports center, opposing a developer’s 500-unit housing proposal. Neighbors raised concerns about traffic and congestion, saying they want a voice in what could become the largest project in the area’s history.



Galewood residents packed a community meeting to advocate for a say in redeveloping the former Mars Wrigley site, backing a proposal with community amenities over a 500-unit housing plan amid concerns about congestion and neighborhood impact.

What we know:

Galewood residents feel strongly about the place where candy bars were made for 95 years.

Now, they are protective of the property, which has been shuttered since Mars Wrigley moved out in 2024.

Tonight, they saw another proposal for the future of their neighborhood.

Residents packed into Redeemer Church to have a voice in the development, since it will become their new neighbor.

One neighborhood group presented their vision, which includes a state-of-the-art library, a Mars History Museum, a grocery store and an indoor youth sports center.

It was proposed in opposition to a plan by McCaffery Interests to build 500 housing units on the 20-acre site.

That plan causes great concern about congestion due to train traffic and busy streets and parking for those units.

Neighbors say they want to be involved in whatever plan lands at Mars.

Idella Mister has lived in Galewood for 40 years. She said, "We love our community, we’re Galewood. For Mars to have one time been a staple, and now it’s not, we have to make the most of that property. That’s why we are coming together."

The 28th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro told the audience it would be a $300 million project, the biggest in history in the neighborhood.

Mars has not yet sold the property and multiple neighborhood groups are planning proposals for development.