Chicago weather: Record-breaking warmth followed by midweek storms

Record-warm temperatures were set this afternoon! Chicago's previous record high for February 16th was 58 degrees set in 1921. Temperatures soared to 65 degrees at O'Hare earlier today.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Temperatures dip to the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Full forecast :

Tuesday looks like another warm day with highs in the mid 50s under partly sunny skies. Rain showers move in by early evening and linger overnight.

A few thunderstorms may develop, but severe weather is not expected. Any lingering showers will likely end before daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another very warm day with highs soaring into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry on Thursday before another storm system ushers in scattered showers and a few storms Thursday evening and night.

Following Thursday night's storm system, much colder air will settle in for Friday and the weekend.

Friday may bring a few lingering rain showers or flurries early in the day, otherwise an overall drying trend is expected with highs in the mid 40s.

Skies will be partly sunny for the weekend with highs near 40 on Saturday and then falling into the mid 30s on Sunday.