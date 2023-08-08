Chicago weather: Scattered thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon

A rather active weather period is on the way with several bouts of showers and storms.

The setup isn’t ideal for anything severe but we will continue to monitor.

Today starts with sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 80s. This afternoon a few showers and maybe a storm will pop up-perhaps most notably near the lake breeze. Many areas will miss out on any rainfall.

It will be quiet tonight. Tomorrow presents a greater opportunity for showers and storms with southern Chicagoland favored. However, our in-house model brings drenching rain right up to the city with lighter showers far north. I still think south ends up with the heaviest regardless.

Thursday is quiet with highs in the low to mid 80s again. Friday brings the next chance for showers and storms with highs in low 80s.

Most of the weekend looks dry but I’m introducing a chance of storms Sunday night. Expect highs both days to be in the low 80s.