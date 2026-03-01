CPD marks 3 years since fatal shooting of Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso

The Brief A memorial service was held Sunday at CPD’s District 8 station to mark three years since Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic call in Gage Park. Vásquez Lasso, 32, died after being shot March 1, 2023; Steven Montano was later convicted of first-degree murder in the case.



Three years after Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Gage Park neighborhood, colleagues and family members gathered Sunday to honor his memory.

What we know:

In Chicago, when a police officer falls in the line of duty, their sacrifice is never forgotten.

An End of Watch memorial service was held at the Chicago Police Department’s District 8 station.

Vásquez Lasso, 32, was shot several times March 1, 2023, while responding to a domestic call. He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Andres Vasquez-Lasso was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, March 1. (Photo courtesy of the Chicago Police Department)

Steven Montano, 21, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting.

What they're saying:

Standing in for Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, CPD Chief Angel Novalez addressed those in attendance.

"It's been three years since we lost Officer Vásquez Lasso. He was taken from us – three years since Andrés walked these halls sat in roll calls, made jokes that brought laughter to the locker room. Three years since he coded a job 19—Paul or came up clear it's been three years since we felt his warmth, his kindness and benefited from his backup."

Vásquez Lasso served five years with the department.