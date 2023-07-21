Chicago weather: Sunny skies kick off the weekend

Other than some patchy clouds this morning, today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs not far from 80. A bit cooler by the lake.

Tonight will be clear and comfy. Both days this weekend will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 80s. Either day will likely have a shower or storm in about half the area at some point. Many more dry hours.

Next week will be hot. Highs should reach 90 and above starting Monday. Humidity builds as well. The atmosphere should be "capped" which would prevent storms from building up during those days.

Highs could reach the mid 90s starting Wednesday.