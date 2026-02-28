Shooting in Bridgeport alley leaves 2 critically wounded

The Brief Two 40-year-old men were shot in an alley in the 300 block of West 29th Street around 2:42 p.m. Saturday. Police say an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired, hitting both men. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and detectives are investigating.



Two 40-year-old men were shot in an alley in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 2:42 p.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of West 29th Street. Both men were standing in an alley when an unknown person approached them, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Authorities say one of the men was shot in the back. The other man was hit multiple times across his body.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.