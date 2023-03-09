Chicago weather: Wintry mix comes to the city today

A winter weather advisory essentially along and north of the 290/88 corridor will go into effect tonight into early Friday morning.

The day starts dry and we should climb briefly past 40 degrees before rain and snow arrives this afternoon. Mixed precipitation will lead to wet roadways during the afternoon commute.

The atmosphere cools off just enough tonight so that snow becomes the dominant precipitation type with a decided bias for heavier amounts in the Cheddar Curtain counties.

Heavy, wet snow falls overnight ending up with perhaps a slushy inch or so in the I-80 corridor, 1-3 inches for most of the metro, and 3-6 inches north of I-90. There’s a small chance this could over perform in Lake County but I think that’s a low-probability outcome.

Temperatures will remain right around freezing all night resulting in pretty decent roads except where snowfall rates go crazy for a couple of hours far north.

Tomorrow, any lingering snowfall will be light and mainly north in the morning, ending close to daybreak. The rest of the day will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s-promoting some melting.

A second storm system arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow-perhaps another 1-3 inches targeting the northern half of our viewing area.