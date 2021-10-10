Chicago White Sox beat Houston Astros 12 to 6, stay alive for Game 4 of ALDS

article

The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12 to 6 on Sunday night, staying alive for Game 4 of their AL Division Series.

The noisy crowd of more than 40,000 fans helped the White Sox in their first home playoff game in more than a decade. The Sox scored 12 runs, the second-most in a postseason game in franchise history and the most since scoring a franchise-record 14 in 2005 vs. Boston.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11, at 2:37 p.m. CT in Chicago.

Game 5, if necessary, will be on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 8:07 p.m. CT.

Houston has won two games; the White Sox have won just one.

