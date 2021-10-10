Chicago White Sox beat Houston Astros 12 to 6, stay alive for Game 4 of ALDS

article
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 10: Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the ninth during game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo
CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12 to 6 on Sunday night, staying alive for Game 4 of their AL Division Series.
The noisy crowd of more than 40,000 fans helped the White Sox in their first home playoff game in more than a decade. The Sox scored 12 runs, the second-most in a postseason game in franchise history and the most since scoring a franchise-record 14 in 2005 vs. Boston.
Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11, at 2:37 p.m. CT in Chicago.
Game 5, if necessary, will be on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 8:07 p.m. CT.
Houston has won two games; the White Sox have won just one.
