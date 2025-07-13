Chicago crime: 3 males try to rob, shoot woman on North Side, police say

A crew of three armed males tried to rob a 24-year-old woman and then shot her on the city’s North Side overnight.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of W. Wellington Avenue in the Lake View East neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. when they learned of the shooting.

What we know:

The woman was walking outside when a silver SUV approached her.

Three unidentified male offenders got out of the car and demanded the woman’s belongings at gunpoint, police said.

After a physical struggle, one of the offenders shot the woman before returning to the SUV and fleeing the scene.

The woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

No offenders are in custody in connection with the incident.

Area detectives are investigating.