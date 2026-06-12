Chicago woman arrested days after another woman stabbed in Bronzeville

The Brief A 27-year-old Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing that seriously injured another woman in Bronzeville. Police said the attack happened last weekend in the 200 block of East 51st Street. The suspect, identified as Faith Camper, was arrested earlier this week.



A Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman on the city's South Side last Saturday.

What we know:

Police said Faith Camper, 27, was arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of East 51st Street in Bronzeville.

Faith Camper | CPD

Camper was identified as the person responsible for stabbing and seriously injuring a 32-year-old woman in the same block, according to CPD.

She has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the stabbing and whether Faith and the victim knew each other.

What's next:

Camper was due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.