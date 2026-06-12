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Chicago woman arrested days after another woman stabbed in Bronzeville

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 12, 2026 12:32 PM CDT
Published June 12, 2026 12:32 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing that seriously injured another woman in Bronzeville.
    • Police said the attack happened last weekend in the 200 block of East 51st Street.
    • The suspect, identified as Faith Camper, was arrested earlier this week.

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman on the city's South Side last Saturday.

What we know:

Police said Faith Camper, 27, was arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of East 51st Street in Bronzeville.

Faith Camper | CPD

Camper was identified as the person responsible for stabbing and seriously injuring a 32-year-old woman in the same block, according to CPD.

She has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the stabbing and whether Faith and the victim knew each other.

What's next:

Camper was due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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