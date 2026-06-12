Chicago woman arrested days after another woman stabbed in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman on the city's South Side last Saturday.
What we know:
Police said Faith Camper, 27, was arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of East 51st Street in Bronzeville.
Faith Camper | CPD
Camper was identified as the person responsible for stabbing and seriously injuring a 32-year-old woman in the same block, according to CPD.
She has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the stabbing and whether Faith and the victim knew each other.
What's next:
Camper was due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.