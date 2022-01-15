Chicago woman charged after stabbing 80-year-old, 60-year-old and dog

article

A 30-year-old Chicago woman is facing attempted first degree murder charges following a stabbing of two women, and killing a dog in Rogers Park.

Police said Jordan Shipp, 30, has been identified as the person who, on Jan. 8, stabbed an 82-year-old woman and 60-year-old woman multiple times in the 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue.

Shipp also stabbed a dog to death, police said.

She was arrested Friday in the 5100 block of North California Avenue.

Shipp was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, along with aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.