Chicago woman charged in Back of the Yards shooting

A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded a man last February in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Makeita Thomas, 26, allegedly shot a 49-year-old man around 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police.

Thomas was arrested Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. She was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Thomas has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.