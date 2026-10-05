Chicago woman charged in Oak Brook mall shooting that left 1 dead

The Brief A Chicago woman has been charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery in connection with a shooting at Oakbrook Center. The shooting killed 28-year-old Justin Hill of Dolton and injured another person. Jamerson is the first person publicly charged, and she is expected to appear in court later this week.



A Chicago woman has been charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery in connection with a shooting at Oakbrook Center last week that left a man dead and another person injured.

Oak Brook Mall shooting charges

What we know:

Chance Jamerson, 29, faces three counts of attempted armed robbery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and Oak Brook Police Department.

Jamerson is expected to appear in First Appearance Court later this week. Authorities said no additional information about the case can be released before her court appearance.

The charges stem from a shooting shortly after noon last Wednesday in the parking lot outside the L.L. Bean store at Oakbrook Center.

Oak Brook police said officers found 28-year-old Justin Hill of Dolton fatally shot at the scene. A woman who was also shot was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released an update on her condition.

Investigators previously said two vehicles carrying five people met in the parking lot before an altercation led to the shooting. One vehicle remained at the mall, while the other left and was later found in nearby Oakbrook Terrace.

Three people from the second vehicle — two men and a woman — were taken into custody for questioning. Police said all three were released Thursday night without charges.

Jamerson is the first person publicly charged in connection with the shooting.

What's next:

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and Oak Brook Police Department said they will hold a joint news conference after Jamerson appears in First Appearance Court.