The Brief A dog was found tied to a fence near 77th Avenue and Mount Street in Schererville on Nov. 13. Police said the dog’s microchip information was recently changed to an address that does not exist. Anyone with information about the dog’s owner can contact Schererville Animal Control and Shelter.



Police are looking for the owner of a dog found abandoned last week in northwest Indiana.

Dog found in Schererville

What we know:

The dog was found late Friday night, Nov. 13, with his leash tied to a fence on the bike path near 77th Avenue and Mount Street in Schererville, according to the police department.

A picture of the dog abandoned in Schererville.

The dog is microchipped, but the information connected to the chip was recently changed to an address that does not exist, police said. The department said it would like to speak with the dog’s owner.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the dog’s owner.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about who the dog belongs to can contact Schererville Animal Control and Shelter at 219-865-6992 or ac@schererville.org. The shelter will stay in contact with police about the matter.