Chicago woman charged in West Side shooting

By Will Hager
Published  July 25, 2024 7:58am CDT
North Lawndale
Mya Adams | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a shooting last April in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Mya Adams, 22, allegedly shot and wounded a 23-year-old man on April 29 in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, according to police.

Adams was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood. She was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Adams has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.