Semi-truck fire shuts down part of I-65 in Indiana | PHOTOS

The Brief A semi-truck fire closed northbound I-65 near mile marker 212 Thursday morning. Traffic is being diverted at exit 205 as crews respond. Officials say the closure could last for an extended time due to road damage and vehicle removal.



A semi-truck fire forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 65 in Indiana Thursday morning, causing significant traffic disruptions.

What we know:

According to Indiana State Police, northbound I-65 is closed and traffic is being diverted at exit 205 following a semi fire near the 212 mile marker.

ISP said the closure is expected to last for an extended period due to roadway surface damage and removal of the truck.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Semi-truck fire on I-65 in Indiana | ISP

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

What's next:

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes.