Semi-truck fire shuts down part of I-65 in Indiana | PHOTOS
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. - A semi-truck fire forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 65 in Indiana Thursday morning, causing significant traffic disruptions.
What we know:
According to Indiana State Police, northbound I-65 is closed and traffic is being diverted at exit 205 following a semi fire near the 212 mile marker.
ISP said the closure is expected to last for an extended period due to roadway surface damage and removal of the truck.
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Semi-truck fire on I-65 in Indiana | ISP
No injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the fire.
What's next:
Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
The Source: The information in this story came from Indiana State Police.