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Semi-truck fire shuts down part of I-65 in Indiana | PHOTOS

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 7, 2026 9:48am CDT
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A semi-truck fire closed northbound I-65 near mile marker 212 Thursday morning.
    • Traffic is being diverted at exit 205 as crews respond.
    • Officials say the closure could last for an extended time due to road damage and vehicle removal.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. - A semi-truck fire forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 65 in Indiana Thursday morning, causing significant traffic disruptions.

What we know:

According to Indiana State Police, northbound I-65 is closed and traffic is being diverted at exit 205 following a semi fire near the 212 mile marker.

ISP said the closure is expected to last for an extended period due to roadway surface damage and removal of the truck.

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Semi-truck fire on I-65 in Indiana | ISP

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

What's next:

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The Source: The information in this story came from Indiana State Police.

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