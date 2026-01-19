Chicago woman found shot to death in alley, police say

The Brief A 36-year-old woman was found shot to death in an alley early Sunday morning on Chicago’s South Side. She was discovered around 4:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue and died at the scene. No arrests have been made.



A 36-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a South Side alley early Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The victim was found at around 4:30 a.m. in an alley in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said she had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner identified her as Kiara Jenkins. She lived on the same block where the shooting occurred.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.