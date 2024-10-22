Chicago woman stabbed man on CTA bus: police

article

A Chicago woman is accused of stabbing a man to death on a CTA bus on the city's West Side last week.

Nicole Dugar, 43, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder (strong probability of death or injury), police said.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 8:03 p.m. on Oct. 18, when Dugar was allegedly involved in an argument with a 49-year-old man on a CTA bus in the 200 block of South Cicero.

Police said Dugar produced a knife and stabbed the man in the chest before fleeing on foot.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dugar was arrested on Monday and charged accordingly.

Her detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.