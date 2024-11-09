Driver killed, 5 injured in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive

The Brief A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on South Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park early Saturday morning. Several people were seriously injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals. Chicago police are investigating the cause of the crash and potential charges.



A wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park early Saturday morning left one person dead and several others seriously injured.

Police said a 20-year-old woman driving a gray sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near the 5200 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 3:10 a.m. when she struck a white sedan. The impact caused the white sedan to hit a third car.

The woman driving the gray sedan was pronounced dead at a Providence Hospital. A passenger in the same vehicle was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a neck injury.

The driver of the white sedan was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a leg injury. Two other passengers in that vehicle were taken to the same hospital, one in fair condition with a neck injury and the other in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was hospitalized in fair condition with head and neck injuries.

Chicago police said traffic citations are pending and the Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.