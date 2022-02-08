Chicago's Covid-19 Travel Advisory remains unchanged for sixth consecutive week

For the sixth consecutive week, no states or territories have been added or removed from Chicago's Covid-19 Travel Advisory, city health officials announced Tuesday.

Despite falling case rates nationwide, no state or territory met the advisory's requirements, city health officials said. In order to be removed from the list, a state or territory's daily Covid-19 case rate must remain under 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

For the first time this year, the average daily case rate in the U.S. fell below 100 per 100,000 residents, city health officials said. The current daily case rate in the country is at 87.8.

Since last week, Illinois' daily case rate has dropped by more than 51%, from 139.6 to 68.1, city health officials said.

Chicago's daily case rate is currently at 21.2, more than 87% lowers than it was four weeks ago, health officials said.

"The work that Chicagoans have done since omicron started bearing down on us – getting vaccinated, getting tested, having respectful conversations about vaccination with unvaccinated people, wearing masks in indoor settings – it’s all helped bring the rates down," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "But we haven’t reached the end zone yet. We need to keep having those conversations about vaccination and taking precautions when traveling."

City health officials encouraged unvaccinated residents who plan to travel to following advisory guidance and get tested for Covid-19 before and after travel from any state on the list and quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.