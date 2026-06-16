Chicago's Grant Park maestro goes from Super Bowl stage to Cubs mound

The Brief Grant Park Orchestra Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero says conducting free outdoor concerts in Millennium Park remains his favorite role, despite a high-profile year that included a cameo in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show. Guerrero said Bad Bunny personally invited him to appear in the performance, where he conducted a group of string musicians, and he sees the show's cultural diversity reflected in this season's Grant Park Music Festival programming. Guerrero will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday's Chicago Cubs game against the Toronto Blue Jays and has been practicing his pitching while preparing to conduct concerts later that day.



Appearing on stage with Bad Bunny helped launch a milestone year for Grant Park Orchestra Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero.

But Guerrero says his favorite place is still on the podium, leading free outdoor concerts in Millennium Park beneath Chicago's skyline.

The backstory:

Guerrero made a cameo appearance during the historic Super Bowl halftime show, conducting a group of string musicians. He said Bad Bunny personally invited him to participate and asked him to keep the appearance secret.

Guerrero said the culturally rich performance reflects the same spirit he brings to Chicago.

This season's Grant Park Music Festival features works influenced by African, European and Asian traditions, highlighting the diverse backgrounds that have shaped the United States.

And now Guerrero is preparing for another high-profile appearance. He has been invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday's Chicago Cubs game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

To get ready, Guerrero practiced his pitching before rehearsal Tuesday.

"I guess I'm still riding the Bad Bunny 20 seconds of fame because actually, this coming Saturday, I will be throwing the first pitch at a Cubs game. So I am expanding, I guess, beyond the podium and beyond conducting. And I'm very excited about that and collaborating because actually I grew up playing baseball. So actually, today, with a few players in the orchestra, I was loosening my arm and making sure that hopefully, I don't embarrass myself," Guerrero said.

What's next:

He'll need that arm afterward. Guerrero is scheduled to conduct Grant Park Orchestra concerts Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night following the Cubs game.