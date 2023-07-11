Chicago's interim top cop addresses migrant crisis amid allegations against officers

Interim Chicago police superintendent Fred Waller would not discuss alleged sexual relationships between police officers and migrants at a West Side district station Tuesday.

He did however talk about the strain the migrant crisis is putting on the city.

The interim top cop says the police department has been welcoming to all asylum seekers despite an investigation into allegations involving officers in the 10th District.

Four officers are reportedly under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

It stems from an allegation that one or more of them engaged in sexual relations with at least one migrant housed at the police station, believed to be a minor.

Waller spoke about many of the asylum seekers that have found shelter at Chicago police stations across the city, saying many of them don't want to leave because they feel safe there.

"The investigation as far as the allegations is ongoing, and we can't speak about that exactly, or specifically, but we've been very, very, very welcoming and accommodating in the districts. Has it sometimes been a little disruptive that so many people being in the stations? More probably disruptive to some of the citizens coming in to maybe make reports, but we've been very accommodating," Waller said.

"We've tried to make this transition a little bit better. I know there have been times when officers have brought food, water and clothing. And when you see the kids there, that's what really breaks your heart. The kids, they didn't ask to be here."

Protestors will gather at CPD headquarters at 7 p.m. Tuesday calling on transparency during this investigation.