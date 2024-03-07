Chicago's March 19th ballot: Debate over 'Bring Chicago Home' referendum

Election Day is less than two weeks away and there's a push to educate Chicago voters on the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum.

The Real Estate Transfer Tax has been deemed valid after a court battle, giving the power to decide back to the people.

The measure would increase taxes on property sales to fund homelessness prevention. Some advocacy groups are in favor, but some in real estate are not.

The Chicago City Council voted last year to leave this decision up to the voters and now, it's on the March 19th primary ballot.

Real estate groups are against the referendum, saying it would hurt investment in the city, especially the downtown district.

The measure would increase real estate transfer taxes on property sales over $1 million – most, if not all, the buildings downtown.

Supporters say it would raise $100 million every year and it would go toward housing and outreach for the unhoused.

Last month, a Cook County circuit judge invalidated the referendum, essentially taking it off the ballot. However, on Wednesday, an appeals court ruling put it back on the ballot.

If you have already voted, your vote will count on this issue.