Chicago's Obama Presidential Center reveals star-studded grand opening lineup

The Brief The Obama Foundation announced a star-studded lineup of performers for the Obama Presidential Center's grand opening ceremony on June 18, including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, The Roots and Bono and The Edge of U2. The ceremony will take place at John Lewis Plaza and will be livestreamed worldwide beginning at 11 a.m. on Obama.org and the Obama Foundation's TikTok, YouTube and Facebook channels. The Obama Presidential Center opens to the public June 19. While museum tickets for opening weekend are sold out, the rest of the campus will be free and open to visitors.



The Obama Foundation has assembled a star-studded lineup of musicians and entertainers for the grand opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday.

What we know:

The Obama Foundation on Tuesday announced the performers who will take part in the presidential center's grand opening celebration at John Lewis Plaza.

According to the foundation, the event will bring together global leaders, artists, changemakers and community members to celebrate the values that shaped former President Barack Obama's administration and continue to inspire civic engagement across generations.

Scheduled performers include:

The Roots

Bruce Springsteen

Christina Aguilera

Common

Eddie Vedder

Jennifer Hudson

John Legend

Stevie Wonder

Marc Anthony

Tems

Bono and The Edge of U2

Marsai Martin

How to watch:

The ceremony will be livestreamed worldwide beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday on Obama.org and the Obama Foundation's TikTok, YouTube and Facebook channels.

FOX Chicago will also be livestreaming parts of the grand opening ceremony on our website and social media platforms.

What's next:

The Obama Presidential Center opens to the public June 19.

Although museum tickets for opening weekend have sold out, the remainder of the campus will be free and open to visitors.

Additional information about the museum is available on the Obama Presidential Center website.