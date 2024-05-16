article

Tony McFarr, a stuntman who’s worked on some Hollywood blockbusters like "The Hunger Games" franchise and was a stunt double for stars such as Chris Pratt, Brendan Fraser and Jon Hamm, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 47 years old.

McFarr passed away on Monday at his home in Florida, his mother, Donna, told TMZ.

McFarr’s mother said that his death came as a shock to the family and that he was living an active lifestyle and was healthy, TMZ reported.

The cause of McFarr’s death was still being investigated by the Orange County Medical Examiner as of this report.

McFarr’s earliest recorded stunt work began on the set of the popular crime TV series "Bones" in 2011, according to IMDB.

In 2015, McFarr teamed up with actor Chris Pratt in "Jurassic World" and served as his stunt double. From there, McFarr would continue to work with Pratt on other hit movies such as "Passengers" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

He also worked as a stunt double for other actors such as Jon Hamm in "Tag" and Brendan Fraser in "The Poison Rose."

McFarr’s stunt work was also sprinkled throughout multiple movies and TV series, according to IMDB.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.