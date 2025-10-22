Pickup tried to hit immigration agents’ car in Cicero, police say

The Brief A pickup truck allegedly tried to ram a car with federal immigration agents inside in Cicero on Wednesday, police said. The truck did not hit the car with the agents, but instead struck another car. No injuries were reported in the incident.



A pickup truck tried to hit a car carrying federal immigration agents in suburban Cicero on Wednesday, according to local police.

What we know:

Cicero police said they responded to the scene around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of 26th Street and Ogden Avenue for a call of a crash.

Investigators learned that the driver of a blue GMC pickup allegedly tried to hit Customs and Border Patrol agents in a Chevy Silverado while they were in the area.

When both vehicles reached a red light at the intersection, the driver of the GMC allegedly accelerated away, disregarding the red light, and hit a gray Toyota Corolla driving through the intersection.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Federal agents took the driver of the GMC into custody, provided statements to Cicero police, and left the scene.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered at the scene, and more Cicero police responded to the scene as a precaution. The crowd dispersed peacefully and the accident scene was cleared.

Cicero police are investigating the crash. Customs and Border Protection is investigating the alleged attempt to ram its car.