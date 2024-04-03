CITGO Lemont refinery worker recognized for rescuing driver from fiery crash

article

A worker at the CITGO refinery in Lemont is being recognized for heroically rescuing a driver from a fiery crash in January.

Jared Read recently received two Lifesaving Awards for helping a trapped motorist escape their burning vehicle after witnessing a crash while on the job.

"I was there at the right place and right time. I think it’s important to not be afraid and do your part," Read said.

Read, a Maintenance Journeyman at the refinery, was working the evening shift as Maintenance Supervisor on Jan. 19. At approximately 1:13 a.m., a van ran off the road and ended up stranded on the railroad tracks.

Read noticed the van was on fire and, without hesitation, he climbed over the barbed-wire security fence to assist the driver.

Shortly after, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker arrived on the scene and together they searched the smoke-filled vehicle. Read and the IDOT worker broke through the back door of the vehicle to pull the driver out to safety. Soon after, local police and paramedics arrived and assisted.

Read received the Lemont Police Department’s Lifesaving Award for his heroic efforts at the Village of Lemont Board Meeting on February 26.

Lemont Police Chief Marc Maton presented a certificate that read, "Your quick thinking, ability to remain calm, and exceptional response to this undoubtedly severe incident saved the life of a citizen. You are hereby commended for a job well done, and as witness I have affixed my signature to this the 26th day of February, Mayor John Egofske of Lemont."

Jared Read was also recognized by CITGO Lemont Refinery Leadership on March 18.

"We applaud Jared for his fast reaction and lifesaving efforts," stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager. "His bravery saved someone’s life that day, and we wanted to recognize his efforts here at CITGO."