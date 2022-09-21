City Council approves controversial Chicago Fire training facility

The Chicago City Council has approved a controversial proposal from the Chicago Fire soccer team to build a training facility.

The issue is the location the facility would be built on — vacant land owned by the Chicago Housing Authority.

The land is where the former ABLA Homes housing complex once stood.

Aldermen heard more than an hour of debate over the proposed 24-acre, $80 million soccer complex Wednesday afternoon.

Some opponents feel that the property should be refurbished into affordable housing.

Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor of the 20th Ward was among the nays, recalling how she had sat on a CHA waitlist for 30 years before getting a call about housing.

However, supporters say it is important for the city to embrace the sport and our local team.