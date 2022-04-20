City Council committee approves Lightfoot's $12M gas and transit card giveaway

The City Council Budget Committee voted to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to give $12.5M in gas and transit cards to Chicagoans.

After a 15-12 vote, the plan to give $150 gas cards to motorists and $50 Ventra cards to commuters will head to a full City Council vote next week.

Lightfoot introduced the plan two weeks ago and tweaked it ahead of Wednesday's meeting to reserve 75% of the $12.5 million gas card lottery for residents of South and West side neighborhoods defined as "high-mobility hardship." The remaining 25% of gas cards would be distributed citywide.

The program will be composed of $7.5 million earmarked for $150 physical prepaid cards eligible for redemption at local Chicago gas stations as well as $5 million earmarked for $50 prepaid cards eligible for use on public transit.

"The last two years have been exceedingly difficult for many of our residents, in particular our most vulnerable populations. Through the pandemic, we have collectively faced tragedy, and many among us have faced accompanying economic hardship. Now, as inflation steadily rises and the cost of gas continues to soar, our disadvantaged residents are carrying a significant financial burden," Lightfoot said during her initial announcement of the plan.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.