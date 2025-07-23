College cyclists bring disability awareness to Chicago on cross-country ride

The Brief More than 60 cyclists are biking coast-to-coast this summer in the Journey of Hope, a ride organized by Pi Kappa Phi’s philanthropy to raise awareness for people with disabilities. The North Route team of 31 college students stopped in Chicago on Day 46, celebrating with a "friendship visit" to Envision Unlimited, an organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Both teams raised more than $450,000 for nonprofits that support people with disabilities.



This summer, more than 60 cyclists are trading medals for meaning, pedaling coast-to-coast to raise awareness for people living with disabilities.

After nearly 2,900 miles on the road, Wednesday’s stop in Chicago was more than a pit stop – it was a celebration.

What we know:

Thirty-one college cyclists from across the country set out this summer on the ride of a lifetime, one fueled not by competition but by compassion.

Starting in San Francisco, their mission was clear: to support and empower people living with disabilities.

It’s called Journey of Hope, a coast-to-coast cycling event organized by the Ability Experience, the national philanthropy of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

On day 46 of their ride, the North Route team rolled into Chicago for a meaningful stop at Envision Unlimited’s West Town campus, an organization dedicated to serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as those facing mental health challenges.

There, the team shared a friendship visit, a signature moment of connection filled with stories, laughter, and shared experiences. It’s these moments that give the journey its true meaning, making every mile more than just a marker on the map.

The team is taking a well-deserved rest day in Chicago before continuing their journey 1,100 miles east to Washington D.C., which is where the ride will end, but the mission rolls on.

Together, both Journey of Hope teams raised more than $450,000 for nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities, proving that every mile can make a meaningful difference.

What they're saying:

"We hit the road at around 5.45, 6. And then typically it's an 80 to 85-mile ride, which will take, I don't know, maybe five, five-ish hours, six, so we'll usually get to the church that we're sleeping at or a YMCA or a gymnasium around 12:31-ish, and then we'll go either shower and go to a friendship visit, which is something like this, what we're doing, hang out with kids with disabilities or people with disabilities," Andrew Fixm, a student at the University of Arizona, said.

"The hardest part for me had to have been Nevada," Zach Rosen, a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, said. "It was super hot, it was 105 degrees every day, a slight incline, and there was nothing out there."

"Funnily enough, my dad did it when he was in college," Matt Scott, a student at the University of Illinois, said. "So he'd been telling me the stories. And then when the opportunity came to me, I was like, I can't live with myself if I don't. It's something I'll never get to do again. Most people don't even get the opportunity, so I was, like, I gotta take it."

What's next:

