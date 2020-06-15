Concealed-carry holder shoots attacker on Chicago's Far South Side: police

article

A man shot someone who attacked him with an object Monday near Hegewisch on the Far South Side, police said.

About 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shopping in a store in the 13000 block of South Brainard Avenue when a man approached him from behind and struck him in the back with an unknown object, Chicago police said.

The 40-year-old pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the other man, 52, police said.

The younger man has a valid concealed-carry license, police said. The older man was taken into custody and charges are pending.