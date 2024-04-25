Suburban high school remembers fallen Chicago officer: 'A really good-hearted person'

Funeral arrangements have been set and flags are flying half staff in honor of a Chicago police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Huesca was shot and killed in Gage Park while on his way home from work early Sunday morning. He was shot multiple times and his personal car was stolen but later recovered blocks away. His killer is still on the run.

The 30-year-old was just two days shy of his 31st birthday and was with the department for six years.

Huesca graduated from Plainfield East High School in 2011. On Thursday, we spoke with school staff who remembered the officer.

"His school counselor, a teacher, a social studies teacher that had him. So we all remember him the same. Really, always smiling, kind of shy and introverted, but always positive and just a really good-hearted person," said Heather Boswell, assistant principal.

Chicago police later released a video that showed a person of interest in the case.

You can see the man entering different stores near 55th and Kedzie on Sunday morning, both before and after Huesca's death.

Arrangements have been set for Huesca. His visitation will be held Sunday at Blake and Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn and it is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral will take place at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church on Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

