Chicago police investigate anti-Semitic fliers found on predominantly Jewish block

Chicago police are investigating after anti-Semitic fliers were discovered on multiple vehicles on a predominantly Jewish block.

The fliers were found Monday morning in the 2900 block of W. Sherwin Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Alderwoman Debra Silverstein of the 50th Ward released a statement, condemning the incident. "I am very upset to report that antisemitic flyers were dropped on windshields and lawns in the 50th Ward overnight on Sherwin Ave," Silverstein said. "The fliers were hateful, vile, and absolutely disgusting."

Silverstein emphasized the seriousness of the matter, stating, "I have already spoken with the police commander and this investigation is being treated very seriously. If a flyer was placed on your property, please do NOT throw it out. Any physical evidence you have, or security camera footage, may help the police identify the person responsible."

As of now, nobody has been reported in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.