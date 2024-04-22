Chicago police release video of person of interest wanted in murder of Officer Luis Huesca

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer in Gage Park over the weekend.

Police said the person of interest should be considered armed and dangerous.

Just before 3 a.m. early Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue and found Officer Luis M. Huesca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

He was located in the 3100 block of West 56th Street and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said Huesca's vehicle was taken, but could not confirm if the incident that led to the shooting was a carjacking, citing that the investigation was preliminary. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Huesca was in uniform at the time of the shooting but was wearing something that covered it since he was off duty.

No arrests have been made. However, on Monday, police released surveillance video of a person of interest.

Supt. Snelling said Huesca was killed just two days before his 31st birthday, and that he had been working for the Chicago Police Department for six years.

Sources told FOX 32 that Officer Huesca was struck nearly 20 times by gunfire and the murder weapon used is believed to have a "switch" attached, making it an automatic weapon.

Several relatives arrived at the family's home on Monday to offer Huesca's mother condolences. The officer was killed just outside the residence.

Police spent several hours on Monday going door to door searching for more surveillance footage and speaking with neighbors. A growing memorial of candles and flowers is now outside Huesca's home, along with bullet holes in the garage door.

Huesca was close friends with Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, who was killed in a domestic dispute last year.

Huesca was also assigned to the same station, CPD's District 5, where Officer Areana Preston worked. Preston was killed in a robbery attempt last year as well.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement Sunday morning expressing his condolences.

"I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community," Johnson said.

Area One detectives are investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Chicago will assist with the investigation.

On Sunday evening, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statement on the officer's death:

"A terrible loss as we cope with the death of Officer Luis M. Huesca, who was just two days shy of his 31st birthday. Thinking of his family and fellow officers as we mourn the passing of a dedicated officer. May his memory be a blessing and his service never forgotten," Pritzker said.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can also contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted HERE.