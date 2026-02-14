Illinois GOP governor primary debate: Submit your questions for candidates

Multiple Republican candidates are competing for the chance to take on Gov. JB Pritzker in this year's gubernatorial election.

Former state lawmaker Darren Bailey, who lost to Pritzker in the 2022 general election, is the frontrunner for this year's GOP primary as well. He and conservative entrepreneur and researcher Tom Dabrowski are slated to participate in a debate on Fox Chicago on Tuesday, Feb. 24, to discuss the major issues facing the state.

Darren Bailey and Tom Dabrowski are running in the Republican primary for Illinois governor. (Getty Images, Dabrowski campaign)

Election Day is March 17, but early voting begins this month across the state.

How to watch the debate

The debate will air live on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. and you can watch on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.

Viewers can have their voices heard and help shape the conversation by submitting questions to ask the candidates. Select questions may be answered live on air during the debate.

Submit your questions to Parisonpolitics@fox.com.