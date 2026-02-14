Chicago-area firefighter injured in apartment blaze, officials say

The Brief A south suburban apartment fire left one firefighter with a minor injury Saturday morning. Calumet Park fire crews were able to put out the fire, which began in the building's basement.



A south suburban firefighter had a minor injury while battling an apartment fire early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The fire happened around 6 a.m. in the 12300 block of Bishop Street in Calumet Park, according to local officials.

Crews arrived to find the fire in the basement of a two-story, 12-unit apartment building with extension into the attic. It was unclear how many people lived in the apartment building.

Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire to prevent further damage, officials said.

No residents were injured as a result of the fire, thanks to the fire alarm system in the building.

One firefighter had a minor knee injury and was treated, officials said.