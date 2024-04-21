Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot in Gage Park after returning home from work

An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot in Gage Park overnight after returning home from work.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue early Sunday just before 3 a.m.

An off-duty officer was found outside with gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the 30-year-old male officer was murdered just two days before his 31st birthday and he had been working for CPD for 6 years.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement Sunday morning expressing his condolences. He identified the fallen officer as Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team.

"I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community," Johnson said.

Police say the Huesca's vehicle was taken, but could not confirm if the incident that led to the shooting was a carjacking. Snelling said he was in uniform at the time of the shooting but was off duty.

He was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.