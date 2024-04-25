Chicago Bears draft Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze No. 9 overall

The Chicago Bears have made both their first round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears used the No. 9 overall pick to take wide receiver Rome Odunze.

The Bears have also put together arguably the best receiver room in franchise history.

The Bears already took quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, setting up Chicago with its quarterback of the future.

Both Williams and Odunze already have a rapport together. Before Williams and Odunze got to Detroit, they reportedly threw together alongside Keenan Allen and DJ Moore.

NFL Draft analysts see Odunze as a true outside receiver. That's evident, as he stands at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds.

"Odunze is an above average height/weight/speed athlete with the pass-catching instincts and competitive focus to be a playmaking NFL receiver," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said. "He projects as a true X receiver and has the skill level to elevate his quarterback’s play."

With this addition, the Bears have overhauled their offense in seemingly one offseason.

Odunze, Allen, Moore, D'Andre Swift, Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett headline the Bears offense. Two years ago, playmakers were scarce.

Now, the Bears have playmakers all over the place.