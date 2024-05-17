Is a Foxtrot comeback in the works?

Foxtrot's abrupt closure stunned customers, employees, and vendors across the city, but in a dramatic turn of events, rumors are swirling that a revival might be in the works.

The saga of the shuttered upscale convenience store chain is far from over, and now, it is believed the original founder could be behind a buyback of assets with the goal of reopening a select number of stores.

"They were a huge addition to the food and beverage landscape in Chicago," said Jordan Tepper, co-founder of Hoste Cocktails.

Just weeks after shoppers were suddenly ushered out of Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market stores on Tuesday, April 23, and only days after parent company Outfox Hospitality filed for bankruptcy, suppliers with inside knowledge told FOX 32 Chicago that Foxtrot might be making a comeback.

"There was one bid on the auction," said Tepper. "The only thing I know is there were murmurs, including someone on the call, who said Mike LaVitola was involved in it."

Foxtrot was launched by LaVitola in 2015, amassing a faithful following and expanding to more than 30 stores in Chicago, Dallas, Austin, and Washington, D.C.

Last November, Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market announced a merger under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality, citing a "shared vision to redefine food shopping and dining experiences for the local communities they serve," according to a press release issued at the time.

However, less than six months after the announcement, Outfox Hospitality shut down all of its stores mid-day, blindsiding employees and shoppers.

Now, the locations remain untouched with food and other inventory still on the shelves.

"They were one of the very first retailers to carry our liquors," said Tepper.

Tepper, co-founder of Hoste Cocktails — a Chicago-based bottled cocktail brand that was supplied to Foxtrot — listened in to last week's virtual auction. He said the entire call lasted about 15 minutes.

It was during that call, led by JPMorgan Chase, that Foxtrot's assets were purchased by a sole bidder, Further Point Enterprises, for $2.2 million.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the purchase didn't include leases but did mean equipment, intellectual property, and inventory.

Dom's assets went unsold.

"I really hope that they figure out a way to reopen the Foxtrot stores and make the business work," said Tepper. "Foxtrot’s been a great supporter of us from the very beginning. A big supporter of ours and so I’m hoping to be a big supporter of theirs in the future."

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to LaVitola for comment, along without Outfox Hospitality, but did not immediately hear back.

Meanwhile, Further Point Enterprises is now requiring a password to access its website.