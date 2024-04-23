Dom's, Foxtrot close stores in Chicago, nationwide months after merger

Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot Market are closing stores in Chicago and across the country just a few months after the boutique grocers announced their merger.

Foxtrot released a statement Tuesday that the retailers will be closing their doors effective immediately. The closure will affect 33 Foxtrots in Chicago, Dallas, Austin and the DC area.

The closure will also affect both Dom's Market locations in Chicago. Signs were posted at Foxtrot and Dom's locations in Chicago and Dallas as early as Tuesday morning.

The Dom's located at 1233 N. Wells St. had a sign that read, "Hey neighbors, Dom's is saying goodbye & we're shutting our stores and app down. Thanks for eating & enjoying with us."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Foxtrot on Armitage in Chicago (Credit: Nick Endre)

One sign at the Foxtrot located at 900 West Armitage Avenue said that the company was allegedly $180,000,000 "in the hole." The sign also said, "(Not a joke)."

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members. We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years," Foxtrot said in a statement.

Dom's released the same statement on their website about the closure. They also shared a list of important dates. Dom's says delivery capabilities, store operations, store credits, and all customer-facing operations will no longer be available as of Tuesday, April 23.

They also answered some frequently asked questions:

When will the Dom’s/Foxtrot stores close?

Operations will end on April 23, 2024.

When will the Dom’s Go/Foxtrot Apps close?

Operations will end on April 23, 2024.

Will consumers be able to use Foxtrot / Dom’s credits?

All Dom’s/Foxtrot account credit and member perks will expire on April 23, 2024

The Chicago-based grocery stores announced a merger in November 2023. After the merger, the two retailers operated under the new name Outfox Hospitality.