Chicago-based grocers Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen announce merger

Foxtrot Market and Dom's Kitchen & Market are planning to combine in a major merger of two Chicago-based grocery stores.

The two retailers will be called Outfox Hospitality when the expected merger closes before the end of the year, according to an announcement between the two companies Monday.

Liz Williams will become chief executive officer and will lead all day-to-day operations for the company while Don Fitzgerald will serve as Dom’s Kitchen & Market president and chief operating officer through a transition period, the statement said.

"We’re excited for this new venture with Dom’s Kitchen & Market because we share a common mission of modernizing the way people shop," Williams said in a statement. "Merging our two brands will elevate the experience for our customers and move the retail industry forward."

Currently, the brands have a combined total of 34 locations in the Chicago, Washington, Dallas, and Austin markets. Williams said the merger will bring food and wines from both brands to all stores.

"We are thrilled to share Foxtrot cult favorites like our gummy candies, savory snacks and unique wines with the Dom’s community and to bring Dom’s delicious, expertly prepared meal options to local Foxtrot stores," she said. "In addition to our markets, our cafe and coffee businesses are at the heart of our stores and we look forward to continued growth through our partnership."

Mike LaVitola, Co-Founder of Foxtrot, Jay Owen, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Dom’s, and Bob Mariano, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Dom’s, will continue to hold advisor and board roles within the organization.

"Dom’s has long admired the Foxtrot brand, viewing it as an industry trailblazer and a market disruptor," Owen said. "Our shared vision centers on bringing the convenience of a market together with the experience of a restaurant into hospitable spaces that are destinations in the communities we serve."

The merger is subject to customary closing conditions.

Guggenheim Securities is acting as financial advisor to Foxtrot Market and Latham & Watkins is serving as the legal advisor. Greenberg Traurig is serving as legal advisor to Dom’s Kitchen & Market.