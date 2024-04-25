Concerns over potential misuse of prescription medication at Arlington Heights school sparks investigation

Concerns over the potential misuse of prescription medication at Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights have sparked an investigation.

On Monday night, concerns were brought to the attention of an administrator of Arlington Heights School District 25 regarding a licensed registered nurse at Westgate Elementary allegedly mishandling prescription medication designated for specific student use.

In response, the school district promptly reported the incident to both the Arlington Heights Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The situation attracted legal attention, with an Arlington Heights family hiring the services of Romanucci & Blandin. Their concerns stemmed from evidence suggesting that their child may have suffered health issues due to receiving the wrong medication. Medical analysis allegedly revealed signs of excessive aspirin intake and traces of fentanyl in the child’s blood work.

Romanucci & Blandin initiated a civil investigation into the matter and urged parents whose children received medication at Westgate Elementary to seek immediate medical advice, including tests for fentanyl exposure, comprehensive blood work and heart function assessments.

If you have information related to this incident, you are asked to contact Arlington Heights Police Commander Peter Milutinovic at (847) 368-5420.