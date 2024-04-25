West Garfield Park shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway, police said.

The victim had been shot once in the abdomen and twice in the leg. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.