Concealed-carry license holder hurt in Washington Heights shootout

A concealed-carry license holder returned fire at someone who shot him Monday in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The 26-year-old man was driving about 2:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Loomis Street when a white SUV approached and three people got out and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man, who has a concealed-carry license, was shot in the leg and returned fire, but it was not immediately clear whether he hit anyone, police said. The suspects fled the area.

He went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn on his own and was listed in good condition, police said.